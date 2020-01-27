|
|
Maude Janelle "Nell" Bridges Loechner
Greenville - Maude Janelle Bridges Loechner, better known as "Nell", age 84, of Greenville, died Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late C.W. and Clara Young Cartee.
Nell retired from Hoechst-Celanese and was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She was a loving mother to her five children; Buddy and Michelle Bridges of Easley, Terry Bridges of Taylors, Debbie and Skipper Burns of Travelers Rest, Darryl Bridges of Piedmont and Derrick and Annette Bridges of Mauldin; seven grandchildren and nine-great-grandchildren, whom she adored, Greg, Brad, Regina, Beau and Kyle Bridges, Kristie and Jake Burns; Easton, Annsley, Weston, Chase, Brianna, Ashley, Rebekah, Kaley and Gage; and two brothers, Jimmy and Steve Cartee.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Ernest Leroy Bridges, who died in 1970 and Fredrick R. Loechner, who died in 1992.
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be held in Graceland West Cemetery.
Flowers accepted; however, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Ave, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020