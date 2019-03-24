Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Wood Memorial Park
Maurice "Morris" Cox

Maurice "Morris" Cox

Simpsonville - Maurice Allen "Morris" Cox, 90, passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Born in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Benjamin F. Cox, Sr. and Jessie Christopher Cox.

He was raised in the Reidville community and graduated from Reidville High School in 1946. Mr. Cox served in the United States Navy from 1950-1954. He was a member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church.

He is survived by step-children, Sam Morton (Pam), Cindy Simpler (Joe), Kelly Parks (Larry); step-daughter-in-law, Debbie Durham; sister-in-law, June Cox; special friend Doris Greene; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren that loved him dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Katie Morton Cox; second wife, Joelynne Durham Cox; two brothers, Sydney Cox and Ben Cox.

A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Wood Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Veterans .

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 24, 2019
