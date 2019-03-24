|
|
Maurice "Morris" Cox
Simpsonville - Maurice Allen "Morris" Cox, 90, passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Born in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Benjamin F. Cox, Sr. and Jessie Christopher Cox.
He was raised in the Reidville community and graduated from Reidville High School in 1946. Mr. Cox served in the United States Navy from 1950-1954. He was a member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church.
He is survived by step-children, Sam Morton (Pam), Cindy Simpler (Joe), Kelly Parks (Larry); step-daughter-in-law, Debbie Durham; sister-in-law, June Cox; special friend Doris Greene; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren that loved him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Katie Morton Cox; second wife, Joelynne Durham Cox; two brothers, Sydney Cox and Ben Cox.
A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Wood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Veterans .
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 24, 2019