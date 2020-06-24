Maurice Eugene Bowman
Maurice Eugene Bowman

Travelers Rest - Maurice Eugene Bowman, 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at McCall Hospice House.

Born in Taft, California, he was the son of the late Cecil Clyde and Iola Lee Carter Bowman. He was a Navy Combat Veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He retired as a Lieutenant from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department and was a member of Enoree Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Joyce Ann Walker Martin Bowman; and a son: Jerry Lee Martin (Sandra).

He is predeceased by a son: Gregory Keith Martin.

A visitation will be held Saturday morning, June 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Enoree Baptist Church.

Funeral service will be held Saturday morning, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Enoree Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Young at Heart Group at Enoree Baptist Church. 881 Tigerville Rd. Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Please take safety precautions for Covid-19 out of respect for the family.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
