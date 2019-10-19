Services
Maurice J. Wills


1940 - 2019
Maurice J. Wills Obituary
Maurice J. Wills

Simpsonville - Maurice J. Wills, 79, married to Patricia (Stone) Wills, passed away peacefully in his home on October 17, 2019. Patty was the love of his life and always had his back.

Maury was born in Fall River, MA on May 30th, 1940 and graduated from Bradford Durfee College of Technology (University of Massachusetts Dartmouth) in 1965 with a degree in Business. Maury was the first college graduate in his family and an outstanding athlete. He was inducted into the Corsair Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003 for his basketball achievements. After graduation, Maury spent his career at Eastman Kodak in Rochester, NY and retired in 1991. He later moved to Simpsonville, SC in 2006 to enjoy his retirement. Maury was an avid golfer and a member of Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, NY and Holly Tree Country Club, Simpsonville. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his wife of 29 years, he is survived by his son, Jeffrey and wife, Anne Marie, daughter Colleen and husband, Michael Gouldrick, grandchildren Gregory and Matthew Wills and Hannah and Reis Gouldrick. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Wills and his sister Lillian Bouchard and is survived by his sisters Margaret Leal and Barbara Baillargeon and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Ryan Wills.

A Memorial Service is planned over the December holidays in Rochester, NY.

Donations can be made in his memory to the Cancer Center of Greenville, 113 Mills Ave, Greenville, SC 29605
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
