Max Harmon Suber

Max Harmon Suber Obituary
Max Harmon Suber

Abbeville - Max Harmon Suber, 98, of Abbeville, husband of the late Thelma Louise Newell Suber, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

The family will receive friends 1:00PM - 2:00PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Funeral services will begin at 2:30PM in the church sanctuary with Rev. Wayne Wicker and Rev. Vikki Brogden officiating. Burial, with Masonic and Military Honors, will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Suber family.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
