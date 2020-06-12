Maxie Louis Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maxie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxie Louis Jones

Greenville - Maxie Louis Jones, 91, husband of sixty nine years to Anne Fincher Jones, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Beattie Jones, Sr. and Esther Sides Jones.

Mr. Jones retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 36 years of employment. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Mr. Jones was a man that loved to play the Harmonica and entertaining people. He was self-taught, never learned to read music and also played the Organ and Accordion. Maxie lived his life to the fullest, always willing to help others out that had a need. He was always ready for an adventure with his friends. Maxie served his country in the United States Army, spending time in Germany. Mr. Jones was a Gideon in his later years with the Greer Camp. He was a wonderful husband to his wife and a loving father to his children. Maxie was a man that loved the Lord and taught his children to do the same.

He is survived by his children, Pamela Mullinax and husband, Harold "HT", David Jones and wife, Teresa and Sylvia Mantooth and husband, Eddie; grandchildren, Trey and Trent Mullinax, Rhett Jones, Candace Stevens, Taylor Center, Chase, Jake and Madison Mantooth. Mr. Jones is also survived by eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved