Maxie Louis Jones
Greenville - Maxie Louis Jones, 91, husband of sixty nine years to Anne Fincher Jones, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Beattie Jones, Sr. and Esther Sides Jones.
Mr. Jones retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 36 years of employment. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Mr. Jones was a man that loved to play the Harmonica and entertaining people. He was self-taught, never learned to read music and also played the Organ and Accordion. Maxie lived his life to the fullest, always willing to help others out that had a need. He was always ready for an adventure with his friends. Maxie served his country in the United States Army, spending time in Germany. Mr. Jones was a Gideon in his later years with the Greer Camp. He was a wonderful husband to his wife and a loving father to his children. Maxie was a man that loved the Lord and taught his children to do the same.
He is survived by his children, Pamela Mullinax and husband, Harold "HT", David Jones and wife, Teresa and Sylvia Mantooth and husband, Eddie; grandchildren, Trey and Trent Mullinax, Rhett Jones, Candace Stevens, Taylor Center, Chase, Jake and Madison Mantooth. Mr. Jones is also survived by eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Greenville - Maxie Louis Jones, 91, husband of sixty nine years to Anne Fincher Jones, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Beattie Jones, Sr. and Esther Sides Jones.
Mr. Jones retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 36 years of employment. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Mr. Jones was a man that loved to play the Harmonica and entertaining people. He was self-taught, never learned to read music and also played the Organ and Accordion. Maxie lived his life to the fullest, always willing to help others out that had a need. He was always ready for an adventure with his friends. Maxie served his country in the United States Army, spending time in Germany. Mr. Jones was a Gideon in his later years with the Greer Camp. He was a wonderful husband to his wife and a loving father to his children. Maxie was a man that loved the Lord and taught his children to do the same.
He is survived by his children, Pamela Mullinax and husband, Harold "HT", David Jones and wife, Teresa and Sylvia Mantooth and husband, Eddie; grandchildren, Trey and Trent Mullinax, Rhett Jones, Candace Stevens, Taylor Center, Chase, Jake and Madison Mantooth. Mr. Jones is also survived by eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visting www.thomasmcafee.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.