Maxine Ann Campbell
Simpsonville - Maxine A. Campbell, 85, of Simpsonville, widow of Charles R. Campbell, went to be with her Lord and Savior and loving family on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Morningside Baptist Church on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Cannon Memorial Park in Fountain Inn. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 - 1:45 PM.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020