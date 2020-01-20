Resources
Maxine Ann Campbell

Maxine Ann Campbell Obituary
Maxine Ann Campbell

Simpsonville - Maxine A. Campbell, 85, of Simpsonville, widow of Charles R. Campbell, went to be with her Lord and Savior and loving family on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Morningside Baptist Church on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Cannon Memorial Park in Fountain Inn. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 - 1:45 PM.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
