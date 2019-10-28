|
Meador Kennedy
Greenville - Meador Bates Kennedy, 99, wife of the late R. G. "Ken" Kennedy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Waterstone On Augusta Assisted Living. Prior to moving to Waterstone, she lived at Swansgate for 17 years, after the death of her husband of 56 years. She enjoyed her years there, making many new friends.
Born in Danielsville, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Marcus "Pete" and Minnie Bates. Most of her adult life, she was a member of Piedmont Park Methodist Church. For the past 20 years, she was an active member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church and the Tommy Thomason Sunday School class. She was a member of Eastern Star and Pink Ladies of the Greenville Hospital System. When she moved to Greenville at age 18, her first job was washing newborn babies at St. Francis Hospital. After World War II she married her devoted husband of 56 years, "Ken" Kennedy. She was a faithful mother and housewife who loved to cook and bake for her family, friends and neighbors. Even well into her 90's, she had a servant's heart as she continued to bake and prepare meals for neighbors and friends. Every cake or pie she made would disappear quickly at social events. She also enjoyed reading, knitting and cross stitch. Her two grandchildren were the light of her life.
Mrs. Kennedy is survived by her son Royston "Bates" Kennedy and wife Sarah Long Kennedy, and grandchildren Katherine Elise and Langdon Bates Kennedy, of Greenville, S.C.
The family would like to thank her devoted friend and caregiver Tracy Jenkins, Audrey Makins, Linda Carol, and the staff at Waterstone for their care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, Wednesday, October 30 at 11:00 am, with visitation following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Buncombe Street UMC Crisis Ministry, 200 Buncombe St., Greenville, SC 29601 or Safe Harbor, P.O. Box 174, Greenville, SC, 29602.
Mackey Mortuary will be assisting the Kennedy Family.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019