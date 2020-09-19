Melba Cooper
09/12/1923 - 09/18/2020
Piedmont - Melba Irene Blackmon Cooper, widow of M.J. "Dolly" Cooper, and the only daughter of the late Irvin B. Blackmon and Naomi B. Blackmon. Melba grew up during the Great Depression in Lancaster, SC. She attended Winthrop College where she earned her Bachelor's degree, she later earned her Master's degree in Education from Clemson. As a young teacher, she moved to Piedmont, SC for her first job, where she lived in the teachers boarding house on Hotel Hill. While in Piedmont, she met a young merchant who went by the curious nickname "Dolly", who had just returned to his childhood home from World War II, they married June 15,1947. Melba continued to teach until she had her first child and then stayed home to raise all four, before returning to the classroom at Wren Middle School, teaching until she retired. She was an active member of Piedmont First Baptist Church, a member of the WMU and Piedmont Book Club, until she was unable to attend.
She was predeceased by her brother, Erskine, and is survived by; her brother, Gene (Imogene); children, Bob (Ellie), Beth, Tim (Kathy), and Dan (Missy). She was "Mema" to six beloved grandchildren, Robert (Amanda), Jennifer (Brian), Rachel, JT, Leanne, and Daniel; and four beloved great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kristin, Brianna, and Reagan; nephews, niece, and grand nephews. She leaves a legacy through her family and the many students she taught at Piedmont, Sue Cleveland, and Wren.
The family would like to thank C3 Eldercare and NHC for their care.
Burial will be Tuesday, September 22, at 10:30 a.m. at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to Piedmont First Baptist Church building fund, 8 First Baptist Church Road, Piedmont, SC 29673, would be appreciated.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com