Piedmont - Melba Jolley Garrison, 78, wife of the late Norman Sewell Garrison, Jr., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019.



Born in Inman, a daughter of the late William Dewitt Jolley and the late Jessie Lea Abernathy Jolley, she was a loving mother and grandmother who always loved supporting and spending time with her grandchildren. She also had a great love for her God, her family, and her friends. She was always known by her friends for giving them the best advice. Mrs. Garrison was broker-in-charge for Powdersville Realty, Inc. for thirty-six years and a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.



Surviving are a son, Jeff Garrison; daughters, Melinda Garrison and Melanie Elrod; a brother, Gerald Jolley; sisters, Brenda Miller, Sandra Clary, and Pam Taylor; and grandchildren, Mark Garrison, Jr., Graham Harvard, Hope Harvard, Cely Elrod, Matthew Garrison, Jacob Garrison, Sarah Elrod, and Anna Garrison.



In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Garrison was predeceased by a brother, Dexter Jolley.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road.



Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.



Published in The Greenville News on May 15, 2019