Melinda Kathleen Powers Zietz



Greer - On Saturday, February 23, 2019, Melinda Zietz passed away peacefully at the age of 40 years. Melinda will be lovingly remembered by her husband Michael, her father Richard Powers, and her brother Rev. David Powers, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother Jean, grandparents Richard and Kathleen Powers of Framingham, MA and Leo and Sallie Bidez of Seneca, SC, and uncles Paul Bidez and Mark Powers.



Melinda was a graduate of Presbyterian College and Tulane University Law School. In addition, she studied at the American College, England and the University of Siena, Italy. Melinda practiced law in the Upstate for 15 years. Beyond her family and vocation, she loved the mountains of Western North Carolina and Virginia, reading any book she could get her hands on, playing with her cat Bubbles, and all things Camp Greenville.



Online condolences may be left at www.mackeymortuary.com.



A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 35 Shannon Drive, Greenville, SC 29615.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Melinda may be made to the Brotherhood Fund at John Knox Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary