The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
at the family cemetery
Melissa "Lisa" Ables

Melissa "Lisa" Ables Obituary
Melissa "Lisa" Ables

Marietta - Melissa "Lisa" Styles Ables, 48, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2018 at her home.

Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Wendell and Sheila Larke Styles. She was co-owner of Ables Landscaping and Maintenance and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband: Ed Ables; daughters: Tabitha Ables Kepner(TJ), Rachel Ables(Davey Kennemore); sons: Gabriel Ables, Ethan Ables(Ashley) ; grandson: Owen "Beebop" Kennemore; brother: John Paul Styles; and uncles: Rev. Carl Raymond Larke and Rev. Jerralle Larke.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm at The Howze Mortuary.

Funeral services will be Friday morning at 11am at The Howze Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at the family cemetery.

The family will be at the home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 20, 2019
