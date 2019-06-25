Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Piedmont - Melissa Diane Steadings, 54, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of Shelby Jean Rogers Steadings of the home and of the late Bobby Cleo Steadings.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brothers, Bobby Dean Steadings (Martha) of Easley and Jason Steadings (Jessica) of Piedmont; niece, Jasmine Renea Steadings; nephew, Austin Dean Steadings; and former sister-in-law, Pam Steadings.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The service will follow at 3:00 in the mortuary chapel, with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, #230, Landover, MD 20785.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 25, 2019
