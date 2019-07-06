|
|
Mellisa L. Searcy
Greer - Melissa Lee Fitts Searcy, 81, passes away on July 4, 2019.
Mrs. Searcy was born August 25, 1937, was a native of Greer and the daughter of the late Marcelle Farmer and Henry Marion Fitts. She recently celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary to Marshall Searcy in April. Mrs. Searcy was a retired employee of John Deere Company and a member of Oneal Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Marshall Searcy of the home; three daughters, Elaine Bayne (Darryl "Earl" Lister) of Campobello, Patti Searcy Black (Johnny) of Greer and Dana Searcy of the home; one son, Thomas Searcy (Kim) of Simpsonville; two brothers, Olin Fitts and Mac Fitts both of Greer; three sisters, Pat Dobson of Taylors, Frances Barnette of Greer and Ruby Golightly of Inman; seven grandchildren, Dawn Putman, Tonya Guthrie (Danny Brown), Kala Haislip (Andrew), Kimberly Renee Nolen (Jeff), Hunter Searcy, Colton Searcy and Caroline Searcy and eight great-grandchildren, Chase Guthrie, Olivia Guthrie, Hailey Putman, Emma Guthrie, Bryson Putman, Bryson Brown, Adrian Styles and Charlotte Haislip.
Melissa wanted to express her gratitude towards Renae Madden who sat with her the past year and a half. In addition, Melissa wanted to express how much she cherished her relationship with her "sis" Ruby Golightly and is now celebrating with her nephew, Jeff Golightly, in heaven. Melissa was Southern Baptist in beliefs and no longer suffers any bodily pains as she is with her Heavenly Father, The Great Healer.
Revelation 21:4 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Tim Wofford and Rev. Keith Kelly. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Sean Jackson, Harold Holcombe, Johnny Black, Danny Brown, Mark Holcombe and Joey Hendrix.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 6, 2019