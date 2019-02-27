|
Melton M. "Mike" Georgion
Spartanburg - Melton M. "Mike" Georgion, 93, of Spartanburg, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by many members of his loving family. Mike was a fountain of strength to his family, and all who knew him will remember a man of grace, love, and respect.
Born April 1925 on Green River Plantation in Polk County, NC, he was the son of the late Michel and Eliza Abrams Georgion. Mike was home schooled on Green River Plantation and later attended Christ School Episcopal Boys School in Arden, NC. In 1943, he joined the Navy and served five years as an aircraft carrier aviator flying TBM Torpedo Bombers during WWII and served in the Naval Reserves for an additional four years. During these years, he developed a love of flying and many "remember the time…" stories. Mike earned a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master's of Education from the UNC-Chapel Hill.
He taught math and science in the Gastonia, NC public school system and then worked for Burlington Industries in Rockingham, NC, and General Electric in Hendersonville, NC. For 46 years, he served in Human Resources for Milliken & Company and developed many close friendships throughout his tenure. He was also adjunct professor for Clemson University and Limestone College. In his retirement, he became an associate with Floyd's Mortuary and volunteered with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg. He was a longtime supporter of the Men's Garden Club and was an active member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church for over 40 years.
Mike was a true southern gentleman and a brilliant innovator. He was known to create gadgets out of bits and pieces, and held a patent on one of his inventions. He could be found outdoors planting tomatoes in a three-piece suit, building a waterwheel to provide power to a kids' clubhouse, or playing at his beloved property in the country, where he built a pond and a refuge.
He was a Master Gardener who could grow anything from Jerusalem artichokes to his specialties, figs, and persimmons. He was an incredible father and role model. Mike had impeccable manners, appreciated correct grammar, culture and had a witty sense of humor. He loved the arts, UNC sports, aviation, literature, and peanut M&M's. He never missed a recital, football game or orthodontist appointment. He defied his age by decades, and kept everyone guessing about what he could do next. A true testament to the "Greatest Generation," he was the greatest father one could hope for.
Mike is predeceased by his first wife of 20 years, Barbara Young Georgion of Chapel Hill; his siblings, Hazel Georgion, Maude "Mona" Davis of Birmingham, AL, Mable "Toni" Georgion Proctor and brother, George Denis Georgion, all of Rutherfordton, NC. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rosalind W. Georgion; seven children: Nancy Georgion, Susan Georgion, Mike Georgion (Mary), Carol Schneider (Paul), Robin Hallyburton (Scott), Chris Georgion (Megan), and Ginny Campbell (Jeff); eight grandchildren: David Georgion, Mary Ellen Dillard, Jenifer Solesbee, Johnathan Solesbee, Lucy Hallyburton, Lindy Hallyburton, Emily Georgion, and Henry Campbell; 12 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Missy.
A funeral service, with military honors, will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 101 St. Matthews Lane, Spartanburg, SC 29301, by The Rev. Robert L. Brown and The Rev. Mia McDowell. Visitation will follow in the Kelly Room.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Matthew's Pre-School, 101 St. Matthews Lane, Spartanburg, SC 29301; Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Christ School, 500 Christ School Road, Arden, NC 28704.
The family wishes to thank Dina, Peggy, Carrie and David of Comfort Keepers and Agape Hospice for their support.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 27, 2019