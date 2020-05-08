Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Wood Memorial Park.
Resources
Melvene Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvene A. Owens

Melvene A. Owens Obituary
Melvene A. Owens

Greer - Melvene Adams Owens, 84, widow of Thomas Dan Owens, passed away May 7, 2020.

A native of Athens, Georgia, daughter of the late James Clarke and Eva Moss Adams, she retired as co-owner of The Lighting Center and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed serving her community as a former board member and volunteer at Greer Community Ministries. She was dedicated to the support of many charitable organizations.

Surviving are two daughters, Danna Humphries (Scott) of Landrum and Cara Powers of Greer; a son, Adam Owens (Susie) of Beaufort; and two grandchildren, Clarke Powers and Marly Humphries.

Mrs. Owens was predeceased by a brother, Berry Eugene Adams.

A private service will be held. Burial will be in Wood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Greer Community Ministries, P.O. Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from May 8 to May 10, 2020
