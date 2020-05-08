|
Melvene A. Owens
Greer - Melvene Adams Owens, 84, widow of Thomas Dan Owens, passed away May 7, 2020.
A native of Athens, Georgia, daughter of the late James Clarke and Eva Moss Adams, she retired as co-owner of The Lighting Center and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed serving her community as a former board member and volunteer at Greer Community Ministries. She was dedicated to the support of many charitable organizations.
Surviving are two daughters, Danna Humphries (Scott) of Landrum and Cara Powers of Greer; a son, Adam Owens (Susie) of Beaufort; and two grandchildren, Clarke Powers and Marly Humphries.
Mrs. Owens was predeceased by a brother, Berry Eugene Adams.
A private service will be held. Burial will be in Wood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Greer Community Ministries, P.O. Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652.
Published in The Greenville News from May 8 to May 10, 2020