Melvin Eugene Smith
Greenville - Melvin Eugene Smith, 83, loving husband of the late Gail Smith, of Greenville, died Friday, July 24, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Melvin and Lucille Thacker Smith.
Gene was a member of Monaghan Baptist Church, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, member of the Hejaz Shrine, the Greenville Shriners Hospital for Children
Board of Governors Emeritus Member.
He is survived by sons R.E. "Rusty" Smith, and Randy Smith (Sheila); five grandchildren, Corey, Nikki, Mackenzie, Joanna Gail, and Cole; and great grandchild, Maci Kate Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years and a brother, Charles Smith.
Mr. Smith will lie in state on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 1:30 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, followed by the Graveside Service at 3:00 PM. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital
, Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Processing Center, PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886.
