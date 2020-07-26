1/1
Melvin Eugene Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Eugene Smith

Greenville - Melvin Eugene Smith, 83, loving husband of the late Gail Smith, of Greenville, died Friday, July 24, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Melvin and Lucille Thacker Smith.

Gene was a member of Monaghan Baptist Church, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, member of the Hejaz Shrine, the Greenville Shriners Hospital for Children Board of Governors Emeritus Member.

He is survived by sons R.E. "Rusty" Smith, and Randy Smith (Sheila); five grandchildren, Corey, Nikki, Mackenzie, Joanna Gail, and Cole; and great grandchild, Maci Kate Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years and a brother, Charles Smith.

Mr. Smith will lie in state on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 1:30 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, followed by the Graveside Service at 3:00 PM. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Lying in State
10:00 - 01:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved