Melvin James Turner
Liberty - Melvin James Turner, 79, of Liberty, passed away January 9, 2020.
Born in Westminister, SC, he was the son of the late Waco and Elva Lee Turner. He retired from Volume Transportation and was a member of Carolina Community Church, where he served as music director.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Beverly White Turner; daughter, Sherry Lynn Haney; son, Michael Dean Turner; stepsons, Allen Bryant and Daniel Bryant; brothers, Larry Turner and David Turner; 7 grandchildren, Curtis Haney, Stephen Haney, Elijah, Lydia, and Leah Bryant; Wesley Jackson and McKenna Bryant; and 7 great grandchildren, Becca Haney, James Haney, Curtis Haney, Jr., Virginia Haney, London Cambridge, Roxanne and Ireland Fenn.
Melvin was predeceased by his first wife, Shelba Jean Bates Turner; brother, Preston Turner and sister, Helen Randall.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3:00pm in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Entombment will follow in Chapel of Reflections Mausoleum at Robinson Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1:30pm - 2:45pm at the funeral home.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020