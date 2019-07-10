|
Melvin "Mel" Vernon Austin
Greenville - Melvin "Mel" Vernon Austin passed away on July 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his beloved family.
Mel was born October 16, 1929 in Granite Falls N.C. to the late Carl and Ada Austin.
Mel was a graduate of Bob Jones University. He served for six and a half years in the United States Air Force. Mel worked in the apparel, furniture and marketing industries. He served as a member of the original school board for Southside Christian School. Mel was a board member of the Piercetown Volunteer Fire Department. He also served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher and Gideon. Mel also loved to sing.
Mel is survived by his wife; Diann Austin of the home, children; David (Melissa) Austin of Taylors SC, Darrell (Trudy) Austin of Simpsonville SC, Greg (Carol) Austin of Greenville SC, Gary Austin of Liberty SC, Rebecca (John) Washington of Statesboro GA, Michael (Katie) Austin of Simpsonville SC ,step children; Dan (Cynthia) Alford of Taylorsville NC, Sandy (Arthur) Featherstone of Matthews NC and Susan Alford of Kerrville TX and sister Helen Austin Sullivan of Dudley Shoals NC. Also left to cherish Mel's memory are 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Preceding Mel in death were his first wife, Shirley Beuscher Austin, a baby son and parents, Carl and Ada Austin.
A visitation will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr. Greenville SC, 29609. A funeral service for Mel will be conducted by Pastor Juan Fernandez in the funeral home chapel on Friday July 12, 2019 at 11:00am.
Burial with Military Honors will follow the service in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, Caris Hospice or Inglesia Bautista Fundamental Tabernaculo of Greenville.
Condolences to the family can be made at www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 10, 2019