Mendel Fletcher Roberson



Greenville - Mendel Fletcher Roberson, 86, widower of Bobbie James Roberson, of Greenville, passed away, February 18, 2019.



Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Owen and Lillie Roberson.



Mendel was the owner and operator of Mendel Roberson Roofing. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing.



He is survived by four daughters, Patti Roberson, Vicki Hart (Mike), Kathy Duckett (Shawn), and Karen Ellis; seven grandchildren, Brantleigh (Clay), Katie (Michael), Matthew, Sommer (Michael), Dallas (Amy), Noah, and Luke; two great grandchildren, Zaiden and Aaron; two brothers, Henry Roberson and Owen Roberson; three sisters, Mamie Smith, Ruth Ann Wood and Linda Hall.



In addition to his loving wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mendel R. Roberson; two sisters and two brothers.



The visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.



A funeral service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.



Memorials may be made to the Children's Gospel Clubs, P.O. Box 9021, Greenville, SC 29604.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary