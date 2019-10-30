Services
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Meredith Truesdale "Mere" McCoy


1949 - 2019
Meredith Truesdale "Mere" McCoy Obituary
Meredith "Mere" Truesdale McCoy

York - Meredith "Mere" Truesdale McCoy, 70, of York, SC, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Nellie Cloninger and Rev. Thomas B. McPhail officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Trinity Center at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Mere was born on July 7, 1949 in Camden, SC. She was a daughter of the late Lloyd Truesdale and Mildred Marsh Truesdale. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was retired from York County Clerk of Court. Mere loved her family, friends, sunsets and the beach.

She is survived by her husband, John R. "Johnny" McCoy, Sr., son, Robbie McCoy, his wife, Stephanie and their children, Jackson and Eva, daughter, Becca Hughes, her husband, Shane and their children, Paul, Mac and John Harper, and sister, Carol Truesdale Henderson, her husband, Alex, and their children, E and Xan.

In memory of Mere, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 376, York, SC 29745 or to PATH, 204 Raille Street, York, SC 29745.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the McCoy family
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
