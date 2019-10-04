|
Meriam Greene Howard
Greenville - Meriam Greene Howard, loving and devoted wife of the late John A. Howard, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after a sudden and brief illness.
Born on May 30, 1925, in Walhalla, S.C., Meriam was extremely fond of her Oconee County heritage. She could spend hours telling stories and spinning tales of her life growing up in a loving family of brothers and sisters. She graduated from the Tamassee DAR School where she was an outstanding athlete and held track records that stood for a number of years. She always claimed that she was the one who passed on the athletic skills to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Meriam was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Jessie Doyle Greene. She is survived by her two sons, Tim and his wife, Andrea, of Greenville, and Dr. John Pat and his wife, Debbie, of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren, Tiffany Ponts (Steve) of Danville, CA, Travis Howard of Mt. Pleasant, and Alston Howard (Liza) of Lewisville, TX; five great-grandchildren, Ella and Callie Howard, and Mady, Morgan, and Maysie Ponts.
Meriam, affectionately called "Meme" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved her family and bragged to everyone about them. She thoroughly enjoyed and was an exceptional bridge player, belonging to several groups with her friends throughout the years. Fishing and camping were always fun and happy times, but gardening was her specialty. No one grew a more delicious tomato than Meriam Howard.
She was a long-time member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and attended St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in her later years.
Burial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 309 Gower Street, Greenville, SC 29611.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 4, 2019