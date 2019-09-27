|
Merle Francis Arseneau, 80, departed this life on September 15, 2019 at St Francis Hospital Downtown Greenville.
He leaves behind a loving, devoted wife, Mary Marie Arseneau, whom the couple would have been married 20 years this coming October 22, 2019. His ex-wife Patricia C. Arseneau, Florence, SC; four Daughters, Shelly Hamrich, Florence, SC; Brenda Dukes and Julie King both of Columbia, SC and Lydia Scusa, Orlando, FL; one son, Doug Allen Arseneau, Myrtle Beach, SC; one brother Gail Arseneau; one sister Carolyn Arseneau, both of Beaverville, IL; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
No services will be held.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.livingwatersfh.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 27, 2019