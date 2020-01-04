|
Merle Kip Sieber
- - Merle Kip Sieber, (12/5/24-12/22/2019). Reaching his goal of celebrating his 95th birthday and being surrounded by his family, "Kip" passed peacefully in his sleep.
Born in Lower Merion Station, Pennsylvania to Henry Fritchey Sieber (a banker) and Ethel Magowan (a harpist), Kip was instilled early with a love of poetry and classical music and he would often recite verse to his children. The depression eliminated the luxuries of a banker's life, and Kip became one of the many Depression Children, always frugal, self-reliant and handy. Upon graduation from Merion High in 1942, Kip pursued his love of aviation with the Navy—he was intrigued with taking off and landing on carriers. A "friend" volunteered both to be torpedo bombers, and when Kip became a Navy aviator, he was assigned to Air Group 8 flying a TBM Avenger. His love of flying never faded, and he realized a life-long dream in 2016 when the Navy invited him to ride on the USS George Washington.
With the GI Bill, Kip attended Penn State graduating with a degree in aeronautical engineering. While at Penn State, he met Marion ("Mac") McElroy, and they married 9/2/1950. Kip and Mac were tirelessly active and loved tennis: they played practically every weekend, weather permitting. "Kindly Ole Kip" was renowned for smoking his pipe while playing, with many tennis shorts acquiring burns in their pockets as he hastily tucked his pipe away. Kip was active in the community and served on the Orange School Board, which saw a new high school and middle school constructed during his tenure.
The Siebers moved to Greenville, SC in 1973, living in the Green Valley area. Mac and Kip quickly became tennis fixtures at the Green Valley Country Club. When not playing tennis, Kip was a jack-of-all trades, and worked endlessly to create beautiful homes for his family. When not playing tennis, weekends would find him in dungarees laying brick patios, fulfilling Mac's landscape designs, or listening to classical music. He always delighted visitors and family with his latest joke, which he was adept at recalling and telling.
Kip's interest in international cultures was cultivated by his worldwide travels and motivated him to co-found Greenville's International Association for the Upstate. His curiosity and interest in learning was ageless, and he was a regular at Furman's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), a practice he continued practically to the end.
After 51 years of marriage, Mac passed away 1/17/2001. Kip moved to the Woodlands, a retirement home associated with Furman University, so that he could be close and continue classes at OLLI. The Pickerings were long-time Greenville friends, and when Doreen Pickering's husband passed, Kip had a second chance at love, and he and Doreen were wed. They often were seen riding their bikes around the Furman campus or the Swamp Rabbit Trail, or going to classes together. Doreen passed away in 2017.
Kip's youngest child Greg along with his wife Karen and their children Blake (Selvy and daughter Lucy Banks), Hunter and Kendall, who all live in Greenville, tirelessly attended to Kip in his later years, for which the whole family is grateful. Kip is also survived by Cindy and her husband, Steve Messenger and their two children, Clay and Sadie, and Michael and his wife, Judy, and their two children, John and Wyatt, as well as Michael's first son, Michael Kip Clifton, his wife Megan, and their children, Boone and Mary Beth. Kip Sieber lives through many glorious memories held dear by his children, grandchildren and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020