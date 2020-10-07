Mervin "Merv" C. Moeller
Huntsville, AL - Mervin "Merv" C. Moeller, aged 88, passed away peacefully on 10/3/2020.
Born September 13, 1932 to John and Nancy (Schroeder) Moeller on their farm near Lindy, NE, he was baptized and confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He attended grade school at Tewsville, a one room school house near the farm, and graduated from Bloomfield, NE High School.
He served four years in the U.S. Air Force, part of that time at Donaldson AF Base and two years in Japan and Korea. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a BS in Civil Engineering and was a Registered Professional Engineer in SC.
He and Charlotte (Scottie) Ann Scott were married on August 10, 1957 in Hastings, NE. They lived in Lincoln, NE, and Prairie Village, KS prior to moving to Greenville, SC. They moved to Huntsville, AL in 2018.
Mr. Moeller came to Greenville in 1962 while employed at Black & Veatch, Engineers-Architects. He was employed at Greenville Water System in 1963 and was General Manager from 1983 until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of the American Water Works Association and served the Southeastern Section (SC & GA) of AWWA as Sec/Treasurer for four years and as Chairman. He also served AWWA as National Director, representing the SC Section from 1989 to 1992. He received the association's Fuller Award (Man of the Year) in 1983, and the Wiedeman Award in 1990, both awards for distinguished service in the water industry to his association and his community. He was a member of the SC Water & Pollution Association and served as Chairman.
A member of the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour since 1963, He served two 3-year terms on Church Council including two years as Council Chairman. He also served ten years on the School Board as Treasurer as well as on the Evangelism, Stewardship, and Building Committees. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club since 1968.
After retirement he enjoyed many years of playing golf with the Golden Boys of Pebble Creek serving as Board President in 1996. He scored a Hole-in-One in 1995 and another one in 2005.
Surviving are his wife, Charlotte Ann (Scott) Moeller of Huntsville, AL: daughters Julie (Harry) Waugh III of Huntsville, AL and Sara (Andy) Massey of Charleston, SC; son Jim (Leshia) Moeller of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren Meredith Massey (Colton) Beall, Harry Waugh,IV, Angela Massey, Rachel Moeller, Scott Waugh, Ian Moeller, Erin Moeller, Katie (Derek) Wallace, and Abby Hernandez; great grandchildren Preston Wallace, Adylise Wallace, and Xavi Hernandez; sisters Thelma (Hank) Wesseln of Anaheim, CA and Mary Jane Carter of Tucson, AZ, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Erma Kreitzinger, brothers Elmer, Howard, Willard and Ralph, sisters-in-law Elsie, Norma and Roberta, brothers-in-law Palmer Kreitzinger and Elmer Carter.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private immediate family service is planned.
His family wish to thank the staff of Redstone Village, Inisclee Hale and her staff, and the nurses at The Caring House for the kindness and care shown to our husband and father.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 2600 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville, SC 29615; Bloomfield Community Schools Foundation, PO Box 523, Bloomfield, NE 68718 or The Periwinkle Foundation at www.periwinklefoundation.org
