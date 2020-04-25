Services
1963 - 2020
Greer - Michael A. Wilson was born August 5, 1963 in Greenville, SC and passed April 18th, 2020 in Greer, SC. He was predeceased by his mother, Irene Brown Wilson, father, Jessie Holbert Wilson, and brother, Raymond Earle Wilson. Mike was also known as Holbert, Big Mike, and a Child of God. He left us due to a sudden and unexpected heart attack at home.

After graduating from JL Mann High School in 1981, Mike attended Greenville Technical College and Clemson University. The last 20 plus years Mike worked with Cross Co as their Territory Sales Manager.

Mike's gift of building relationships with diverse people, in both his professional and personal life, blessed more people than one can count. Mike enjoyed being outside feeling close to God and his natural beauty.

Mike was a Past Master of Monaghan 251 AFM Lodge, a current officer of the Buck and Beard Hunting Club, and active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Mike is survived by his wife, Susan "Sue" Free Wilson, daughter, Susan "Susie" Elizabeth Wilson, sister, Judy Wilson Looper, nephews Jason Looper and Will Looper (Gina Looper), and great nephews and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held as soon as able along with a Celebration of Mike's Life. If desired please make memorials honoring Mike to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 O'Neal Road, Greer, SC 29651.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
