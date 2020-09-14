Michael and Nancy Bateman Cook
Greenville - Michael Bostwick Cook and Nancy Bateman Cook went to be with their Lord Jesus Christ suddenly on Friday, September 11,2020.
Born December 5,1936 in Greenville, SC. "Mike" was the son of the late Guy W. Cook and Ida T. Jordon Cook. He attended Great Falls High School and graduated from Parker High School in Greenville. Mike was a United States Navy veteran serving aboard the USS Hornet Aircraft Carrier. After he finished with his dedicated military service, he went on to earn a B.S. degree in Business from Furman University in three years. Mike worked for JP Stevens Textile Company for 30 years in various cost and finance roles, advancing his way to Corporate Cost Controller. He served in many civic, community groups and organizations.
Born January 8, 1940 in Murphy, NC, Nancy was the daughter of the late A.T. Bateman and Irene Bracken Bateman. She attended Parker High School in Greenville. She earned her nursing degree and spent 30 years with North Hills Medical Center. Nancy was involved in multiple community clubs and was an avid quilter. She spent her time taking care of the needs of others.
Mike and Nancy were devout members of Taylors First Baptist Church and loved to worship the Lord. They spent over 65 wonderful years happily married. During that time, they cherished the many years of camping, RV'ing with their friends and family. They enjoyed their many years associated with hosting, working, and camping at Palmetto Cove RV Park. They took pleasure in traveling the United States to visit family and the many friends they made together over their lifetime.
Mike and Nancy were very proud of their family and welcomed all their home. They always had love and helping hands to their family and friends.
Mike and Nancy are survived by their sons, Steven M. Cook (Kathie) of Cheraw, SC, David C. Cook (Deanna Weinschenek) of Princeton, IA, and Robert "Dennis" Cook (Ginger) of Greer; daughter, Dee Ann Cook Satterfield (Tony McCall) of Greer; granddaughters, Jennifer Rotton (Blair), Lauren Adams (Chad), Amelia Moses (Jeremy) and Rebecca Denham (Chase); grandsons, Dylan Cook (Luiza), Taylor Cook, Riley Cook, Evan Cook (Leah) and Preston Sloan (Brittany); great grandchildren, Abigail and Brodie Rotton, Jayden, Jonathan, Julie and Lily Adams, Devin and Nicoli Moses, Brylee Denham, Braden Layne and Finley Sloan; Nancy's sister, Susan Bateman Manley (James) of Pickens; and Mike's sister, Marilyn Cook Foster, of San Jose, CA.
Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Taylors First Baptist Church. Burial will be held in Antioch Christian Church Cemetery, Fork Shoals Road, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 W. Main Street, Taylors, SC 29687 or M.A.D.D. (Mother's Against Drunk Drivers) at www.madd.org
