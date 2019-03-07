Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Michael Ellenburg
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
Michael David Ellenburg Obituary
Michael David Ellenburg

Greer - Michael "Mike" David Ellenburg, 31, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he was the son of Doug and Dana Ellenburg.

Mike was a 2006 graduate of Riverside High School. He also attended Greenville Technical College and Trident Technical College.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his sister, Katie Ellenburg; paternal grandfather, Mr. J.M. Ellenburg of Anderson, SC; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan Ellenburg; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Jones, and paternal grandmother, Marian Ellenburg.

Though he has departed from this world, it brings comfort to know he has been reunited with his brother and best friend Jonathan, watching over us all together.

The family would like to thank North American Rescue where Mike was employed as a Warehouse Lead for several years. The support and love the entire NAR family has given Mike and the family is greatly cherished.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park with burial to follow. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.woodlawn-fh.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 7, 2019
