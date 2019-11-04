Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Michael Dennis Wyatt

Michael Dennis Wyatt Obituary
Traveler's Rest - Michael D. Wyatt passed away on November 3, 2019 in Greenville SC. He was born on December 23, 1948 to the late Willie T. Jr. and Elsie Wyatt.

Michael is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia and their son Jarrett Wyatt (Nevada Gregory). Also surviving Michael is his brother Jeffery (Janice) and their 4 children.

Michael was a graduate of AC Flora High School and the University of South Carolina. He was an active member of the United States Naval Reserve. In addition he was employed by the SC Employment Commission for thirty years where he served as Greenville Area Director for more than 20 years.

Michael had many passions in life. He was an avid reader and photographer of many subjects. Michael enjoyed studying his genealogy and learning more about his family tree. Throughout his life, he maintained a sincere desire to help other. Michael's love was not only for humans but for animals as well. Michael consistently had furry friends, such as Sidney and Clyde, as members of his family. Michael was an active member of Enoree Baptist for many years and he had a personal relationship with God that shone through to all that knew him. Michael D. Wyatt will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Michael's service will be held on Nov. 6, 2019 at 2:00PM in The Chapel of Mackey at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr., Greenville, SC, 29609. Visitation with family will be from 1:00-1:45 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow service in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the .

Condolences may be made to the family at www.woodlawn-fh.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
