Michael E. Arnett
Greenville - Michael E. Arnett, 92, husband of Sylvia Arnett, died Monday, April 13, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late John and Louisa Fiorello Arnett.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Arnett and sister, Marian Iannone.
Mr. Arnett was an Army veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #3. He was an avid golfer, extremely proud of his three "holes-in one" at Holly Tree Country Club, where he was a charter member. Mr. Arnett was a member of Our Lady of The Rosary Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Sylvia Arnett; daughters, Debra Reeves (Breck) and Loreen VanHorn (Vince); four grandchildren, Jessica RoBards (Ryan), Rachel Reeves, John Reeves, III, and Christina VanHorn; two great-grandsons, Seth RoBoards and Liam RoBoards.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 3710 Augusta Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Michael's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Michael's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020