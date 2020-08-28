1/
Michael E. "Mike" Howard
Michael "Mike" E. Howard

Greenville - Michael "Mike" E. Howard, 58, of Greenville, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Montgomery County, MD, he was the son of the late Jack and Sue Tapley Howard.

Mike was an active member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, where he was an usher and served on several committees. He graduated from Wade Hampton High School and attended Winthrop University, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. In addition to his beloved family, Mike was a mentor to many, and he was very proud of his eleven years of sobriety. He loved all sports, especially the Atlanta Braves and Clemson. Mike was very enthusiastic about his walk with Christ.

He is survived by three sisters, Paula Howard Taylor, Pat Lam (Bill), and Kathy Lee (Tim); nieces and nephews, Autumn, Bryson, Sara (Scott), Charles (Heidi), Christopher (Claire), Amanda (Mark), and Austin (Jessie); and grand nieces and nephews, Lauren, Turner, Chandler, Carson, Grace, Charlie and Caleb.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Taylor.

Due to Covid-19, a small, private family remembrance will be held. A public celebration of Mike's life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 1800 East North St., Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
