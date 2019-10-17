Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Michael "Barry" Gilliam

Michael "Barry" Gilliam Obituary
Michael "Barry" Gilliam

Greer - Michael Barry Gilliam, 68, loving and devoted husband of Pam Gilliam for 44 years, went home to be with his heavenly Father on October 16, 2019.

Mr. Gilliam was born in Greenwood, S.C., and was a son of the late Harold Day and Phyllis Gilliam. He retired as a C.F.O. where he had the responsibility for the financial affairs for numerous corporations. Barry graduated with honors from Newberry College where he played baseball and received many awards and scholarships for his academic and athletic abilities. He was an active and devoted member of Edgewood Church. He was a former deacon and treasurer. His nieces and nephews thought of Barry as a second father figure. He was constantly encouraging and supportive in their life's endeavors. He touched others with his selfless generosity, talents and compassion. His sense of humor, smile, and positive attitude will linger in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die."

Although he will be truly missed, as believers we have that blessed assurance that we will be reunited in Heaven some sweet day.

Surviving are one brother, Harold Day Gilliam, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Johnny Larrabee. Burial will be private.

Visitation will be held 2:00-3:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Edgewood Church, 107 Meadow Wood Drive, Greenville, SC 29615.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
