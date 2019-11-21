|
|
Michael (Mike) J. Dorsch
Clemson - Michael (Mike) J. Dorsch, 63, of Clemson, SC died peacefully on November 18, 2019, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike touched many lives through his family and work with Clemson University. Mike fought the good fight, he finished his course, and he kept his faith.
Mike was born on January 1, 1956 in Ripon, WI to Col. Donald A. Dorsch (retired) and Joan B. Dorsch (Florek). He earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse, an MBA from Arizona State University, and a PhD from the University of Arkansas - Fayetteville. He married Theresa (Teri) A. Dorsch (Allemand) on July 28, 1984. In 1986, Mike and Teri moved to Ames, Iowa where he was an Assistant Professor of Marketing at Iowa State University; and in 1993, Mike and his family moved to Clemson, SC to accept a position as an Assistant Professor of Marketing. He ultimately was promoted to Professor of Marketing at Clemson University in 2007.
Mike lived a full life as a dedicated father, husband, and educator. He was a devout member of Saint Andrews Catholic Church. He enjoyed contributing to the field of marketing through journal editing, independent research, and educating future generations. In the classroom he was described as a rigorous professor and known for his quirky anecdotes based on his own life experiences and those of his family. When not working, he was often found in the kitchen trying out new recipes, much to the delight of his family (though there were some 'misses'). It wasn't a Dorsch family holiday without the fire alarm sounding at least once!
Mike battled his cancer without complaint. Instead, he responded with strength and an unwavering faith. He was secure in his knowledge of eternal life and anticipated being reunited with his Heavenly Father as well as his late wife, Teri Dorsch.
He is survived by his mother Joan B. Dorsch of Ripon, WI; father Col. Donald A. Dorsch (retired) of Mayflower, AR; brother, John Dorsch (Cathie) of Bryant, AR; two sisters, Susan Dorsch Clark (Jim) of Waupun, WI and Mary Dorsch (Kirk Baumann) of Wausau, WI; daughter, Jennifer J. Dorsch, MD of Philadelphia, PA; and son, Christopher M. Dorsch, MBA (Caitlin) of Winston-Salem, NC.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at GHS Cancer Center of the Carolinas - Seneca, SC; Dr. Daniel M. Smith Jr. and staff at Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, Seneca, SC; and for the help of their family and friends during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30AM, Monday, November 25th at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Clemson, SC, followed by a reception at Brimley Hall. Mike will be buried in a private ceremony at Ramsey Creek Preserve. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Catholic Church or Oconee Hospice of the Foothills.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019