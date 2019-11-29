|
Michael Peter (Mike) Bursavich
Simpsonville - A native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Mike passed away on November 22, 2019 on his mother's birthday, at the age of 64. He was born on March 22, 1955. Visitation will be Sunday, December 1st from 5pm to 8pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Visitation will resume on Monday, December 2nd at 10 am at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 5354 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA, 70805, with Mass following at 11 am with Father Sam Maranto, a longtime, close family friend. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lori Dodds Bursavich; sister Kathy B. Miyagi and husband Aki; brothers, Greg and wife Marsha, Joseph and wife Wanda, and Jude and wife Stacey; plus numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Joan Bursavich; brothers, Jon and Bart and his only son, Mikey. He was an avid fisherman and designer of fishing lures. He was involved in the development of the "tornado" lure among others. He played the guitar and loved music. He enjoyed photography, art and using his computer to further his hobbies. He spent many hours walking mountain trails, viewing the scenery, the waterfalls, the hills and valleys, and capturing them on film. He was very creative with his numerous interests and hobbies. He was invited to videotape numerous bluegrass bands and enjoyed their music. He worked with the elderly and was a great comfort to them. He recently renewed his relationship with God and his church. He touched many lives during his journey here on earth, and while he will be greatly missed by the ones he left behind there is a joyous reunion in Heaven.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019