Rev. Michael Pickens
Canton - Michael Johnson Pickens, 79, of Canton, went to be with his Lord Friday, December 20, 2019.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM at Tabernacle Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held in Pisgah View Memorial Park, 1529 Smoky Park Hwy, Candler, NC 28715.
If you would like to do something in Mike's honor, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Missions Fund, or Tabernacle Radio Ministry, both located at 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611,
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019