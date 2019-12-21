Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Pickens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Michael Pickens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Michael Pickens Obituary
Rev. Michael Pickens

Canton - Michael Johnson Pickens, 79, of Canton, went to be with his Lord Friday, December 20, 2019.

A visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM at Tabernacle Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held in Pisgah View Memorial Park, 1529 Smoky Park Hwy, Candler, NC 28715.

If you would like to do something in Mike's honor, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Missions Fund, or Tabernacle Radio Ministry, both located at 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611,
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now