Michael Quinn
Mauldin - Michael Quinn, 71, of Mauldin, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019. He was the son of the late Roy Quinn and Alice Quinn.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Quinn; adored by his daughters, Teri Martin (Jason) and Shannon Quinn; a cherished Papa to Deglan and Chloe; his sister, Alice Kathleen Quinn; niece, Andrea Helms, and his special four legged girl, Gracie Mae Quinn.
Michael cherished spending time with his family. He was a doting Papa and loved nothing better than being with his grand babies The best Saturdays were spent watching Tennessee Football or horse racing, especially the Kentucky Derby. He loved working at the church and was known as the baby whisperer in the nursery. Michael could always be counted on as a loyal friend, there to lend a helping hand when in need.
The family will be receiving friends and family at Airport Baptist Church on Friday, November 8th, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The Celebration of Life will follow at Airport Baptist Church on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Airport Baptist Church building fund.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019