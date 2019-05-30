|
Michael Thompson
Gainesville, GA - Walter Michael Thompson, 61, husband of Mary Hayes Thompson, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.
Born in Greenville County, SC, he was a son of the late Everett Lee and Mary Elizabeth Reeves Thompson. An entrepreneur, he was a former owner of Atlanta Women's Fitness Club, North Georgia Athletic Club, and New Life Fitness World.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Tonya June Thompson of Greenville, SC; sons, Michael James Thompson of Gainesville, GA, Brandon Moore Thompson of Hershey, PA; sister, Kathy Sanders of Williamston, SC; brothers, Donnie Thompson of Powdersville, SC, Roger Thompson of Piedmont, SC, Alan Thompson of Greenville, SC; and two grandchildren, Abigail June Matheus and Bowen Charles Thompson.
He was predeceased by a brother, Wayne Everett Thompson; and nephew, Zachary Wayne Thompson.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Pelzer Church of God. The service will follow at noon, with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens, Piedmont.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 30, 2019