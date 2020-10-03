1/1
Michael Todd Miller
1966 - 2020
Michael Todd Miller

Raleigh, NC - Michael Todd Miller, age 53 of Raleigh, NC, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born in Greenville, SC, on November 21, 1966 to Bob and Betty Miller. Throughout his personal and professional life in sales, Todd was a helper and a people person. His personal faith in Christ was reflected in his love for others. He was known for his generous heart and sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Robyn Cawiezell Miller, his parents, Bob and Betty Miller of Greenville, SC, and his brother, Derek Miller of Nashville, TN. A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
