Michael "Mike" Vargo

Michael "Mike" Vargo Obituary
Michael "Mike" Vargo

Easley - Michael "Mike" Standish Vargo, 59, of Easley, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Born in Ocala, Florida he was the son of Ralph and Carolyn Allpress Vargo. Mike was executive vice president of Marsh/Bell Construction and a member of Mt Airy Baptist Church. Mike was a devoted husband and father who loved his family above anything else. He loved football, fishing, visiting the beach and was an avid Disney World fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Catherine Holmes Vargo; three children, Maegan (Daniel) Simpson, Kyle (Kristen) Vargo, and Kaycee Vargo; a granddaughter, Rosalyn Simpson and one grandchild on the way; a brother, Joe (Sherrie) Vargo; in-laws, Ted and Margie Holmes; brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Kim Holmes; uncle, Buddy (Verona) Allpress; aunt, Barbara Moutsatsos; and numerous extended family and close friends.

Mike was preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph G. Vargo, Gene Hicks Vargo, Bonnie "Honey" Whitehead and Lynn Standish Allpress.

A visitation will be held on Thursday. January 23, 2020, at Mt Airy Baptist Church in Easley from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
