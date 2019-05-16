Services
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Greenwood - Michael Clark Williams, 79, husband of Betty Hipp Williams, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.

Born in Greenwood, December 19, 1939, he was a son of the late G. Fred and Margaret Rasor Williams. Mr. Williams was a graduate of Lander College, US Army Veteran and was the retired owner of Mini-Rose Garden Nursery in Cross Hill. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood.

Surviving in addition to his wife is his brother-in-law, George Sease of Clinton; two nieces, Kim Sease Bastian of Charlotte, NC and Shawn Sease of Conway. He was predeceased by a sister, Patsy Williams Sease and a niece, Rebecca Caroline Sease.

Memorials services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church. Visitation following the service at the church.

Blyth Funeral Home is in charge www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 16, 2019
