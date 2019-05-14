|
|
Rev. Mickey Campbell
Easley - Rev. Michael Lee "Mickey" Campbell, 71, husband of the late Dolly Ritchie Campbell, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Claude Rudy and Grace Spooner Campbell. A U.S. Army veteran, he was a retired plant manager and minister. Rev. Campbell served as pastor at Friendship Baptist Church as well as Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, where he was also a member.
He is survived by his sons, Scott Campbell, and his wife Lisa, Chad Campbell and his wife Stacey, all of Easley; brothers, Larry Campbell of Greenville, Curt Campbell of Charleston; four grandchildren, Logan, Morgan, Emma, and Ben; and one great-granddaughter, Kylin.
In addition to his wife of fifty-one years, he was predeceased by brothers, James and Pat Campbell; and sister, Dot Lancaster.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Tuesday, May 14, at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. The service will be at 4:00, followed by a time of sharing memories in the church's Family Life Center.
Memorials may be made to the building fund of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 101 Pisgah Road, Easley, SC 29642.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 14, 2019