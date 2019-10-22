|
|
Mike Johnson
Easley - William Michael "Mike" Johnson, 77, beloved husband of Ellen Johnson, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
A service to celebrate Mike's life will be 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, 305 West Main Street, Easley, SC 29640.
The family will gather with family and friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
The full obituary will be posted at RobinsonFuneralhomes.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019