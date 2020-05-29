Mike Magee
Greer - Michael J. Magee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. Mike was married to his childhood sweetheart, Ginny Barrett Magee for 47 years and lived at 106 Windward Ct, Greer, SC.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his three children, Kimberly Benyak and husband, Mark, Andrew Magee and wife, Rebecca, and Melissa Johnson and husband, Eric; nine beautiful and beloved grandchildren, Emily, Patrick, Jacob, Nicolas, Rhys, Maggie, Addie, James, and Barrett; and his sister, Barbara Sims Mitchell of Rainsville, Al.
Mike worked at Bon Secours St Francis Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist as well as the Pulmonary Lab for 43 years. He loved his patients and went out of his way to make them feel at ease. He had a joy for life and sense of humor that made people want to be around him. Mike loved to fish, cook chili for family, and friends, and cheer for his Clemson Tigers. He landscaped on the side and loved to garden and spend time outside enjoying God's beautiful world. He also loved the beach and vacationing with family. Mike's grandchildren lovingly nicknamed him Doo-daddy, which suited his personality perfectly. "A Grandfather holds his grandchild's hand for a while and their heart for a lifetime."
Mike was a member of Grace Church on Pelham Rd, where he and his wife volunteered in the children's program for over 15 years. "Mr. Mike" had a heart for children, and they were automatically drawn to him.
Mike was pre-deceased by his father, Thomas Magee of Savannah, Ga, his mother, Louise Doyle Magee of Greenville, and his brother, Chris Magee of High Point, NC.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Grace Church.
Mike's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on his obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Greer - Michael J. Magee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. Mike was married to his childhood sweetheart, Ginny Barrett Magee for 47 years and lived at 106 Windward Ct, Greer, SC.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his three children, Kimberly Benyak and husband, Mark, Andrew Magee and wife, Rebecca, and Melissa Johnson and husband, Eric; nine beautiful and beloved grandchildren, Emily, Patrick, Jacob, Nicolas, Rhys, Maggie, Addie, James, and Barrett; and his sister, Barbara Sims Mitchell of Rainsville, Al.
Mike worked at Bon Secours St Francis Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist as well as the Pulmonary Lab for 43 years. He loved his patients and went out of his way to make them feel at ease. He had a joy for life and sense of humor that made people want to be around him. Mike loved to fish, cook chili for family, and friends, and cheer for his Clemson Tigers. He landscaped on the side and loved to garden and spend time outside enjoying God's beautiful world. He also loved the beach and vacationing with family. Mike's grandchildren lovingly nicknamed him Doo-daddy, which suited his personality perfectly. "A Grandfather holds his grandchild's hand for a while and their heart for a lifetime."
Mike was a member of Grace Church on Pelham Rd, where he and his wife volunteered in the children's program for over 15 years. "Mr. Mike" had a heart for children, and they were automatically drawn to him.
Mike was pre-deceased by his father, Thomas Magee of Savannah, Ga, his mother, Louise Doyle Magee of Greenville, and his brother, Chris Magee of High Point, NC.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Grace Church.
Mike's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on his obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.