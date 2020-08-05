1/1
Mike Watson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Watson

Greer - Michael "Mike" Earl Watson, 68, passed away August 4, 2020.

A native of Greer, he was the son of the late Lloyd Earl and Bernice Mabel Steading Watson.

Surviving are a daughter, Heather Watson (Caleb Waters) of Duncan; a son, Bradley Watson (Megan) of Nashville, Tennessee; two sisters, Deborah Boyd (Tim) and Patricia Payne of Greer; and three grandchildren, Delaney Ashmore, Hannah Ashmore and Russ Ashmore.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Joe Price.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved