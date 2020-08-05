Mike Watson
Greer - Michael "Mike" Earl Watson, 68, passed away August 4, 2020.
A native of Greer, he was the son of the late Lloyd Earl and Bernice Mabel Steading Watson.
Surviving are a daughter, Heather Watson (Caleb Waters) of Duncan; a son, Bradley Watson (Megan) of Nashville, Tennessee; two sisters, Deborah Boyd (Tim) and Patricia Payne of Greer; and three grandchildren, Delaney Ashmore, Hannah Ashmore and Russ Ashmore.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Joe Price.
