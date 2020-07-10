Mildred Brown
Anderson - Mildred Wiles Brown, 95, of Anderson, South Carolina, formerly of Iva, Walhalla, and Lyman passed away peacefully in her sleep at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson on July 9, 2020.
Born August 10, 1924 in Iva, she was the daughter of the late Theola Burton Wiles and Cleburn Allen Wiles. Mildred was married to J.C. Brown for 57 years until his death in 2004.
With the style and grace of a true southern lady, a constant smile and ready laugh, Mildred had a selfless and giving personality, and always put her family first. A loving wife and mother who will truly be missed by her own family, as well as her extended "family" at Lake Becky in Mountain Rest, SC. Mildred grew up in Iva, graduated from Iva High School, worked in Anderson, and after marrying in 1947 moved to Walhalla to start her family. In 1958, she and J.C. moved to Lyman, where Mildred worked at District Five Schools in Duncan, in addition to being a dedicated mother, scout leader and an active member of the Lyman United Methodist Church. She retired after a full and rewarding career with the District and moved with J.C. to Anderson in 2000.
She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Chris Brown of Anderson, SC, and Leslie Wiles Brown of Atlanta, GA, a sister, Edith Wiles Williams of Anderson. She was predeceased by her other sister, Mary Wiles Campbell of Iva.
Due to COVID-19 and in consideration of the safety of everyone, there will be no visitation or memorial service planned at this time. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Iva City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association
