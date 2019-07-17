|
Mildred Eugenia Draper Lipps
Greenville - Mildred (Millie) Eugenia Draper Lipps passed away on July 13, 2019 in Greenville, SC. Millie was born on March 10, 1926 in Alexandria, Virginia and lived in Virginia most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Virginia Brown Draper. Millie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Elbert Bullitt (Al) Lipps.
Erich Bennett, Pastor, Luray United Methodist Church and Reverend Allan Smith, Millie's grandson, will lead a celebration of life service on July 21 at 4 pm at Luray United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall. A private burial at Beahms Chapel Cemetery will precede the celebration service.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News on July 17, 2019