Mildred Evangeline (Merck) Shaver
Mildred Evangeline (Merck) Shaver

Greenville - Mildred Evangeline (Merck) Shaver passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

An avid traveler and devout Clemson fan, Mildred didn't do anything halfway. She loved her family, friends, and life in general, to its absolute fullest.

Mildred was survived by her loving husband, Roy Martin. She was predeceased by her first husband, J.W. Shaver, with whom she is survived by two daughters, Debbie Sims (Charles), and Kathy Neiman (Rick) Mildred is also survived by three grandchildren: Chad Sims (Veronika), Chrissy Driskell (Chuck), Scott Sims; and great grandchildren: Madison Sims, Baylie McSherry, Kaidyn Driskell, Wyatt Driskell, Payton Sims, and Preston Sims.

For the safety of the community, the service will be private, however, the service will be live streamed on the Mackey Mortuary Facebook Page on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 beginning at 2:30 PM. She will be buried at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville, the Greenville Alzheimer's Association, or the Shriner's Hospital of Greenville.

www.MackeyCenturyDrive.com




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
