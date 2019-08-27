|
Mildred Few
Greer - Mildred Alene Few, 96, passed away August 25, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late A.C. and Nancy Stokes Few, she was a retired teacher and a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church.
Surviving is her nephew, Tommy Few (Debbie) of Greer.
She was predeceased by a brother, Allen Few and a sister, Obena Robertson.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Fews Chapel United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Carole Walters.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
Memorials may be made to Greer Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652 or Mountain View United Methodist Church, 6525 Mountain View Road, Taylors, SC 29687.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 27, 2019