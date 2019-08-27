Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Fews Chapel United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Few
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Few


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Few Obituary
Mildred Few

Greer - Mildred Alene Few, 96, passed away August 25, 2019.

A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late A.C. and Nancy Stokes Few, she was a retired teacher and a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church.

Surviving is her nephew, Tommy Few (Debbie) of Greer.

She was predeceased by a brother, Allen Few and a sister, Obena Robertson.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Fews Chapel United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Carole Walters.

Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Greer Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652 or Mountain View United Methodist Church, 6525 Mountain View Road, Taylors, SC 29687.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now