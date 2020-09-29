Mildred Garrett Bray
Easley - Mildred Garrett Bray, of Easley, loving wife of the late John Thomas Bray, Jr, died Monday, September 28, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Emma Garrett.
Mrs. Bray was a very active member of Berea Friendship United Methodist Church. She loved her family, enjoyed gardening and was passionate about taking care of her home. She was a part of the early morning senior breakfast group that meets at Hardee's.
She is survived by son, Tom Bray (Beth); two grandchildren; Jon Bray (Alicia) and Whitney Nash (Judd); five great-grandchildren, Avery, Bray, Chloe, Sawyer and Jack.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul "Scoop" Garrett, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park on Friday, October 2, 2020.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Willow's for their love and care.
