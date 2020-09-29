1/1
Mildred Garrett Bray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Garrett Bray

Easley - Mildred Garrett Bray, of Easley, loving wife of the late John Thomas Bray, Jr, died Monday, September 28, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Emma Garrett.

Mrs. Bray was a very active member of Berea Friendship United Methodist Church. She loved her family, enjoyed gardening and was passionate about taking care of her home. She was a part of the early morning senior breakfast group that meets at Hardee's.

She is survived by son, Tom Bray (Beth); two grandchildren; Jon Bray (Alicia) and Whitney Nash (Judd); five great-grandchildren, Avery, Bray, Chloe, Sawyer and Jack.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul "Scoop" Garrett, Jr.

A private graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park on Friday, October 2, 2020.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Willow's for their love and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Attn: SC Gift Processing, 4600 Park Road, Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or www.alz.org/sc/donate.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved