Mildred Hawkins Langdon
Fountain Inn - Mildred Hawkins Langdon, 92, widow of retired CMSGT James "Jim" Langdon, Sr., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Mrs. Langdon was born in Westminster to the late Styles Hawkins and Daisy Hawkins.
Surviving are a son, James J. Langdon, Jr.; a daughter, Barbara Bayne Gantt and husband Archie; five grandchildren, Amy Traynham and husband Ryan; Gina Shea Gantt, Bethany Langdon, Charity Langdon, and Isaac Langdon; and a great-grandchild, Ansley Allison. She was predeceased by seven brothers.
Services will be private.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020